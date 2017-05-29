Ghanaian duo Daniel Agyei and James Kotei send Simba to CAF Confederation Cup

Ghanaian duo Daniel Agyei and James Kotei will play in the CAF Confederation Cup after helping Simba to clinch the Tanzania FA Cup over the weekend.

The pair played full throttle as the Street Boys recorded a 2-1 win over resolute Mbao FC in a classic final at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Agyei, 27, conceded his first goal of the campaign as Shiza Kichuya’s 118th minute winner was what Simba needed to win a place into CAF Confederation Cup next year.

The former Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper has impressed heavily since he joined the side as a free agent.

Alongside compatriot James Kotei, the two West Africans have helped Simba to return to continental championship for the first time in four years.

After finishing second in the Mainland Premier League, Simba missed out a chance to clinch CAF Champions League ticket and Joseph Omog’s men could not afford any more mistakes.

