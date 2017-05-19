Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Adjei Sowah win Belgian League crown with Anderlecht

Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah capped an incredible campaign by clinching the Belgian top-flight title with giants Anderlecht.

The Purple and White thrashed Sporting Charleroi 3-1 to win their 34 Belgian League title in three years.

The victory gave Anderlecht a 7-point margin with one game to play. Closest rival FC Brugge lost 2-1 at the same time at KV Ostend.

Acheampong had featured 28 times for the and scored twice while youngster Adjei Sowah made 9 appearances for the newly-crowned champions.

The top finish gives Anderlecht a place in next season's Champions League.