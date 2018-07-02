Ghanaian duo Gyan, Mensah to play together at Kayserispor

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah will line up alongside Asamoah Gyan at Turkish side Kayserispor after completing a loan move to the club on Monday.

The silky midfielder joined the Anatolian Star on a loan deal from Spanish Laliga outfit Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old joined the Rojiblancos on a six-year deal two seasons ago but failed to establish himself in the side which saw him spending time on loan at Getafe and Vitória Guimarães.

He was again shipped on loan to Kasimpasa on a season long loan at the start of last season's Turkish SuperLiga campaign.

Mensah's superlative display caught the attention of several top clubs, however it is Ertugral Saglam's side who have acted swiftly to sign the Ghanaian on a season long loan - where he will play alongside his compatriot Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan joined the side at the start of last season but had to play a peripheral role due to niggling injuries.

The Black Stars captain joined the team's pre-season training camp last week ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Mensah has netted once in three international appearances for the Black Stars while Gyan is the West African nation's all-time top scorer with 51 strikes from 106 appearances.