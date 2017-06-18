Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah in action as Columbus Crew suffer MLS defeat at Atlanta United

Ghana duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah took part in Columbus Crew disappointing performance which saw them lose 3-1 away against Atlanta United in MLS on Saturday.

Afful and Mensah, who returned to their base after Black Stars 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia, did little to prevent the Black and Gold from being gun down by in Atlanta.

Both lasted full duration of the game with Afful poviding the assist for Crew’s consolation goal scored by Argentine attacker Higuain.

The diminutive defender also received a booking in the 53rd minute for bad foul.

Crew will travel back home to prepare for next assignment against Columbus Crew.

