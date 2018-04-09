Ghanaian duo Jamal Arago and Abdul Basit power Prishtina FC to 2-0 win over Flamutari in Kosovo League

Ghanaian duo of Jamal Argo and Abdul Basit found the back of the net for Prishtina FC as they won 2-0 over Flamutari in the Kosovo League.

With just 14 minutes into the first half, Arago broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish to give the visitors the lead.

Prishtina held on to the lead until the break.

The home side pushed and pressed harder for the equalizer which never came.

With three minutes to end regulation time, Abdul Basit, former New Ebudiase United striker, increased the tally for the visitors ending the game 2-0.

Jamal Arago, a left back, who is used in a variety of positions for the side because of his versatility has since scored his 3rd goal in 7 appearances for the side in the league.

Jamal, a former champion of the MTN Soccer Academy reality show has been amazing for the side since joining about three months ago.

The left footed center back who plays excellently well as a left back currently plays as a left winger for his side.

The Ghanaian international defender completed a two year move to the Kosovo side on transfer deadline date.

Arago played for Gjilan in the Kosovo SuperlIga in the 2015/16 season while Basit is tasting the league for the first time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

