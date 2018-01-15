Ghanaian duo Joseph Aidoo, Nana Ampomah named in 2017 Belgium Jupiler Pro League Team of the Year

Ghanaian duo Joseph Aidoo and Nana Opoku Ampomah has been named in the Belgium Pro Jupilar League 2017 team of the year.

The former Inter Allies guardsman joined KRC Genk prior to the campaign from Swedish Allvenskan side Hammarby on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old did not have a great start to life at Genk as he had to bid his time on the substitute bench before making his bow for the club after four games into the season.

However, Aidoo became an undisputed starter since coming on as an injury time substitute for striker Alejandro Pozuelo in the side's 1-0 win against KV Mechelen on match day four and won two man of the match accolades in the process.

His performances for Coach Philippe Clement's side has earned him a centre-back spot in JPL News’ (Online Tabloid) team of 2017 after their readers voted online.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Nana Opoku Ampomah also found his name in the team, having performed admirably for Waasland-Beveren in the first half of the campaign, where he hit six goals in 21 appearances to help the side to 10th place.

The 22-year-old's superlative display for the De Freethiel Stadion outfit did not go unnoticed as he earned a debut call up into the Black Stars in the final game of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)