Ghanaian duo Joseph Baffo and Steffen Nkansah will solve Eintracht Braunschweig’s defensive problems – Marc Arnold

Eintracht Braunschweig manager Marc Arnold says he has no problem with his defence ahead of the start of the season with Ghanaian duo Joseph Baffo and Steffen Nkansah ready for the season.

With the departure of Saulo Decarli to Club Brugge, fans of the German second tier side have been worried about the transfer style of the manager.

But the German-born South African coach insists his interest is not to buy defenders with the Ghanaian duo available.

"We are very well positioned with Joseph Baffo, Gustav Valsvik and Steve Breitkreuz on this position. In addition, Steffen Nkansah showed his potential in his debut, "said Eintracht manager Marc Arnold on Tuesday on the club's website.

"We are still looking for an offensive player and are exploring the market," said Arnold. The transfer period runs until 31 August.

The German-born Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah came off the bench for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-2 stalemate with FC Cologne in a pre-season friendly encounter and with Joseph Baffo's experience, Arnold is convinced he has no problems at the back.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)