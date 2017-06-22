Ghanaian duo Sowah, Appiah start pre-season with Belgian giants Anderlecht

Ghanaian pair Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah and Dennis Appiah have started pre-season with Belgian giants Anderlecht, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Sowah, 18, was promoted the senior team last year and impressed creditably.

The talented right back has been linked with a move to German outfit RB Leipzig while uncertainty grows over French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah.

Appiah, 25, has been linked with a move away from the club with French giants Marseille and Monaco thought to be interested.

Coach René Weiler is expected to trim the rough edges of the team ahead of the start of the new season.

By Patrick Akoto

