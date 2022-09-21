EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian Eric Asomaning appointed head coach of Chinese side Kunming FC

Ghanaian trainer Eric Asomani Wiafe has been appointed head coach of Chinese youth team Kunming Football Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

Asomani Wiafe will be in charge of the U17 team for a period of two years with an option for another year he leaves Ghana.

He was the head coach of the Bechem United U17 team which participated in the Dallas Cup in the United States of America in 2019.

Asomani Wiafe spent one year at Bechem before taking charge of Faith Soccer Academy in Prampram where he has been coaching till his appointment to handle Kunming.

The Kunming U17 team compete in the Chinese League Two and the Ghanaian tactician has been tasked to help develop as many talents he can.