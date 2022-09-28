GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 September 2022
Ghanaian fans swarm to social media to blast 'part-time' coach Otto Addo after unconvincing Nicaragua win
Otto Addo's coaching quality being questioned after latest uninspiring Ghana win

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration at Ghana coach Otto Addo following the side's uninspiring 1-0 win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Sporting CP winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his debut goal for the Black Stars as they strolled past Central American nation.

Despite ending September's FIFA international friendly with a win against the low-ranked side, the Dortmund scout has come under immense pressure from local fans.

Local fans are beginning to lose trust in the former Ghana international after he supervised the side's 3-0 defeat to five-time champions Brazil.

Fans have swarmed social media to criticize the gaffer for his side's poor  and uninspiring displays since taken charge.

 

Ghana, who will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup finals, wasted a plethora of chances in an unconvincing performance against the central American nation, who are 79 places behind them in the FIFA rankings.

Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha.

