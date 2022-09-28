Ghanaian fans swarm to social media to blast 'part-time' coach Otto Addo after unconvincing Nicaragua win

Fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration at Ghana coach Otto Addo following the side's uninspiring 1-0 win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Sporting CP winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his debut goal for the Black Stars as they strolled past Central American nation.

Despite ending September's FIFA international friendly with a win against the low-ranked side, the Dortmund scout has come under immense pressure from local fans.

Local fans are beginning to lose trust in the former Ghana international after he supervised the side's 3-0 defeat to five-time champions Brazil.

Fans have swarmed social media to criticize the gaffer for his side's poor and uninspiring displays since taken charge.

Ghana dierr ego hard o. Chris hughton dey you carry team give part time coach. — PERRY (@perrybluee) September 27, 2022

GFA president should think about Ghanaians rather than his selfish interest. Chris Hughton is available, he can do the job better !!! — Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) September 27, 2022

It's a proven fact that Otto Addo can't take us to the promise land. GFA should stop their selfish interest and give Black Stars to Chris Hughton. — Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) September 27, 2022

Already Otto Addo has; George Boateng Didi Dramani Chris Hughton Ka nokware kyer3 damfo, Otto has 3 strong hands behind him, he’s just not good enough for the job. https://t.co/6fNlsZuEJc — Boakye Y. Evans (@Heir_Pampaso) September 27, 2022

Let the part-time coach step aside, and let Chris Hughton take over! https://t.co/EE6sPAZxrF — Kojo Dutchboy 🇬🇭🇳🇱 (@kojodutchboy) September 27, 2022

How can a proper Nation appoint Otto Addo over Chris Hughton ? Otto Addo is not yet a proper coach for this team ! — AkA IV (@aka_sammy_1) September 27, 2022

Otoo Addo nu, he noe reach. Job should have been given to Chris Hughton. The football is poor. He seems to be relying on individual brilliance instead finding a system that works for him. — Lions den (@DDashazz) September 27, 2022

this team cannot even win the Ghana Premier League. Otoo Addo should sit in the stands for Chris Hughton to take charge. Did he think we were going to play extra time of 30mins? https://t.co/vxezq5OtKH — KAY KHEJ (@KHEJ89) September 27, 2022

Chris Hughton dey but you take the job give scout and you’re telling us to bring back the love. We go bring back mo ni twaasidi tw3m — Burna best💙 (@the_chelsea_guy) September 27, 2022

Part-time coach giving us part-time results. Let's be serious and give the job to Chris Hughton, who will do it as a full-time job. @ghanafaofficial https://t.co/X24Shg8VH2 — Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) September 24, 2022

Otto Addo doesn't appear to know his players. This is what you get for giving the job to a part-time coach. Chris Hughton is available and a better coach. Do the needful @ghanafaofficial — Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) September 27, 2022

Otto Addo no onnim adwuma. Ɛyɛ hype kwa. Make we komot from the group stage den make he go ein Dortmund sef. Let Chris Hughton start the job in January 2023. Let's get serious for once. — Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) September 23, 2022

Ghana, who will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup finals, wasted a plethora of chances in an unconvincing performance against the central American nation, who are 79 places behind them in the FIFA rankings.

Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha.