Ghanaian fans to support Uganda ahead of AFCON clash, top journalist Mac-Paradise Okocha claims

Ghanaian fans bracing to support Uganda ahead of the meeting of the two nations in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday, radio journalist Mac-Paradise Okocha has claimed.

The Black Stars have lost love since country's wrecked 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

The team held the nation at ransom, threatening not to honour the match with Portugal if their $3m bonuses had not been delivered prior to kick-off.

The world watched in shock when the money was flown to the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.

Images soon filtered through on social media of players sharing their loot like thieves distributing among themselves envelopes from a successful bank robbery.

Public opinion has changed dramatically against the West Africans amid calls for truce.

But Ghanaian journalist Mac-Paradise Okocha has told Uganda-based newspaper Daily Monitor that the Cranes will enjoy a lot of support from the Black Stars.

“Ghanaians will be supporting Uganda in Port Gentil,” he said

“The people will be hoping that the team gets beaten.

“Actually the people (in Ghana) are confident that Uganda will win,” Okocha reiterated.

He adds: “Each player is taking $8000 for a win and that is a lot of money for a country that has many other issues of society to prioritise,”

“In Ghana the people are impressed by Cranes because their players are of a smaller profile but they compete favourably against Black Stars players who want so much money in bonuses. It is why the people have a soft heart for Uganda.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)