Ghanaian female duo Cudjoe, Suleman earn honours in USA

Ghanaian female pair Jennifer Cudjoe and Sherifatu Suleman have earned honours for their outstanding displays in the Women's Professional Soccer League in the US.

The two Ghana internationals have been impressive for Californian Storm since they joined from local sides Hasaacas Ladies and Lepo Ladies respectively.

The former Ghana youth internationals have earned plaudits and accolades after playing key roles in California Storms's success this term.

They are expected to feature for the Black Queens ahead of next year's Africa Women's Championship to be hosted on home soil.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)