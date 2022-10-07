Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku could make Kaiserslautern debut against former club this weekend

Ghanaian forward Aaron Opok Aaron Opoku could make his Kaiserslautern debut this weekend against former club Hamburger this weekend.

Opoku joined Kaiserslautern in August from Hamburger SV but has yet to make his debut due to a suspension.

In his last game for Hamburger SV, the 23-year-old was sent off for kicking an opponent in the stomach.

He was later given a five-game suspension that recently expired, and he is expected to be included in Kaiserslautern's squad for the trip to Hamburg.

"I don't want to condone this action under any circumstances. Nevertheless, I stunk a bit in the light of the boy was behind. If you know his history, you can understand a little bit why a drop could break the camel’s back with such a young guy,” said Lautern trainer Dirk Schuster.