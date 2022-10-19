Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel powers Darmstadt next round of German Cup

Darmstadt stunned Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday night, thanks to Aaron Seydel, a German forward of Ghanaian descent.

Seydel scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory for the second division side, who advanced to the next round at the expense of the Bundesliga side.

Darmstadt's Phillip Tietz gave his team the lead in the 23rd minute, but Gladbach's Luca Netz levelled the score five minutes later on a ball from Alassane Plea.

The Ghanaian came to replace Tobias Kempe in the 73rd minute and made a great impact, as he scored the winner six minutes later.

Seydel scored with a delicate low shot from the corner of the six-yard box, leaving the opposing defence helpless.

The 26-year-old, however, did not complete the game because of a knock.

Seydel has played seven games in Bundesliga 2 this season for Darmstadt and scored one goal.