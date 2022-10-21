Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel ruled out for 10 days due to injury

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel has been ruled out of action for 10 days because of a fascia tear.

The injury occurred this week during a German Cup match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He came off the bench to help Darmstadt win 2-1 and advance to the next round of the competition.

Seydel scored the winning goal, but minutes after he was forced to leave the field in pain.

Torsten Lieberknecht, the manager of Darmstadt, is disappointed, calling the setback "tragic," because he had hoped that Seydel would be able to get back on track after the many health problems.

“We have to do without him now. But we still have a secret weapon," said Lieberknecht.

When asked, the coach admitted that it was not a matter of signing a player without a club. "We have everything in-house," he said.

The 26-year-old has played just 77 minutes this season.