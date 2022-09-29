Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel suffers muscle injury 

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel is set for some spell on the sidelines because of injury.

Aaron Seydel's career has been plagued by injuries. He got meningitis this summer and spent ten days in the hospital.

He has now suffered a minor muscle fibre tear after fighting his way back into the team and even scoring the crucial equalizer against Kaiserslautern before the international break.

Interestingly, he contracted it while stretching, according to Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

The 26-year-old was born to a German father and a Ghanaian mother in the German City of Langen and has been capped by Germany up to the under-21 level.