Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu eyes more goals after netting Rio Ave's winner against Arouca

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has set sights on scoring more goals for Rio Ave in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The 24-year-old's second half penalty secured all three points for Rio Ave against Arouca on matchday 13 of the Portuguese topflight league.

Rio Ave head to the World Cup break after back-to-back wins.

"GOAL NO.6 and we keep chasing more. See you soon Rio Ave," he wrote on social media.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes forward has started all of the club’s league games this season after guiding to the top flight.

He has formed a formidable partnership with compatriot Emmanuel Boateng at the club and both continue to flourish.

Aziz was not included in Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s preliminary squad for World Cup in Qatar.