Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts after Sporting Lisbon's draw at Tottenham

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is excited after getting minutes in the UEFA Champions League game between Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham.

The 18-year-old forward climbed off the bench to help the Portuguese giants earn a point at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The draw means Sporting have a chance of progressing to the next stage when they beat Frankfurt in the final group D game in Portugal.

"Alhamdulilai. There is still one more game let’s go team. Vamos," he wrote on Twitter.

Sporting Lisbon raced to an early lead when English forward Marcus Edwards opened the scoring after 22 minutes.

Rodrigo Bentacur netted late to secure a point for the hosts, who had manager Antonio Conte sent off after a late drama.

Isshakau has now featured twice in the UEFA Champions League. He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.