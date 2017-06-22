Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi grabs match-winner for Minnesota United in Portland Timbers win

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi grabbed the match-winner for Minnesota United in their 3-2 win over Portland Timbers in the Major Soccer League on Thursday.

However, the Ghanaian was sent for with 10 minutes left to play after he clashed with Portland's Sebastian Blanco.

Minnesota took the early lead after a run of pressure led to a hard cross from Sam Cronin which was knocked in for an own goal by Portland's Amobi Okugo. The Timbers drew even a half hour later on a penalty kick by Diego Valeri after he was taken down in the box by goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The teams then traded early goals to start the second, starting Christian Ramirez timing his run in the box to receive a nice through ball from Kevin Molino. Ramirez took a touch and lifted it over Portland 'keeper Jeff Attinella for his ninth goal of the year.

The Timbers came right back to tie it once again with some help, as Vytas' cross was deflected in by Loons' centerback Francisco Calvo.

Minnesota took its final lead when Abu Danladi found a ball on his feet that Attinella failed to punch out and the rookie put it away.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)