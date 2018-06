Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi has been ruled out of Minnesota United's clash against FC Dallas on Friday night through injury.

The 22-year-old joins a tall list of players who are in the treatment room.

The Ghana is yet to recover from a left leg injury, which forces him out of the clash at the TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

United will seek to bounce back after dropping back-to-back games, including a stoppage-time defeat to the Colorado Rapids.