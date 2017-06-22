Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi sent off for retaliation as Minnesota United beat Portland Timbers

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi was shown the marching off orders for retaliation as Minnesota United beat Portland Timbers 3-2 in the Major Soccer League on Wednesday night.

Both teams played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Danladi and Portland's Sebastian Blanco were each shown red cards on a challenge on each other.

Minnesota took the early lead after a run of pressure led to a hard cross from Sam Cronin which was knocked in for an own goal by Portland's Amobi Okugo. The Timbers drew even a half hour later on a penalty kick by Diego Valeri after he was taken down in the box by goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The teams then traded early goals to start the second, starting Christian Ramirez timing his run in the box to receive a nice through ball from Kevin Molino. Ramirez took a touch and lifted it over Portland 'keeper Jeff Attinella for his ninth goal of the year.

The Timbers came right back to tie it once again with some help, as Vytas' cross was deflected in by Loons' centerback Francisco Calvo.

Double red cards. One for Minnesota's Abu Danladi, and one for our Sebastian Blanco for their actions during this play. #MINvPOR #RCTID pic.twitter.com/kLkiIfQ4nI — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 22, 2017

