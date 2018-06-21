Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh joins Sparta Prague pre-season training

Sporting Director of Sparta Prague Zdeněk Ščasný has lavished praises on Benjamin Tetteh after the Ghanaian joined the side's pre-season training.

The 20-year old joined Belgian giants Standard Liege in 2015 but had to be loaned to Slovacko after failing to establish himself in the team.

The former Ghana youth hitman was not recalled back by Liege as he remained on loan in Czech but with Bohemians 1905.

Despite not hitting a league goal for the Kangaroos, Tetteh's all round performance caught the attention of Sparta Prague who requested to take him on loan.

And after landing the lanky marksman, club's chief Zdeněk Ščasný has revealed how his outfit were keenly following the Ghanaian during his time with Bohemians last term.

"We've been watching Tetteh for a long time, this is a type of top player we do not currently have in the squad, and we also see that he has great potential to improve: he is a modern striker strong in personal battles, we know he could be more effective, we are convinced that the next step to developing his career can be done with us, "Sparta Sports Director Zdeněk Ščasný told a twenty-year-long post.

According to the agreement, Sparta Prague's promising forward Lukáš Juliš will join Bohemians on a year loan deal but midfielder Rudolf Reiter and Jakub Nečas will still continue their loan spells with the Kangaroos.