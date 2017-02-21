Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison gets new coach at Orlando Pirates
Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison is expected to work under a new coach at Orlando Pirates following the appointment of Kjell Jonevre.
The Swedish was unveiled by the club on Monday as a replacement for Turkish Muhsin Ertugal.
The 54-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.
“The new coach of Orlando Pirates: Kjell Jonevret, former Molde FK and Djurgardens IF coach has been given a three year contract,” Khoza has been quoted as saying, as confirmed on Bucs' media officer Thandi Merafe’s Twitter account.