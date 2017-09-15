Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison revels in debut goal for Orlando Pirates
Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison is delighted to have scored his first ever for Orlando Pirates.
The Ghanaian scored the all-important goal in their 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town to maintain their top position on the Absa Premiership table.
And the Ghanaian, who had been linked with a move away from the club, is over the moon.
“It feels good and I’m happy that I have scored my first goal for the club. You know, I have been with the club for a year and it wasn’t good that I wasn’t playing or scoring,"he is quoted by Siya Crew
It felt like the club was wasting money on me or something. When I recovered from injury I pushed myself hard to prepare for when I get an opportunity to play.
I’m happy it came and I managed to score."
Morrison joined the Bucs from AS Vita Club last year.