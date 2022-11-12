Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores stunner as West Brom beat Stoke City

English-born Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a stunning acrobatic goal as West Bromwich Albion cruise to a 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

The 23-year-old profited from a poor clearance from the Stoke defence, meeting the ball halfway in the air before acrobatically striking home for his side's second.

The hosts went into the break with a 1-0 lead, after Kyle Bartley finished off a John Swift assist. Thomas-Asante sealed victory five minutes after the break.

The Milton Keynes-born striker has now scored three goals in 12 matches in the English Championship.

He joined the Baggies in the summer transfer window from Salford City and has since been an important player for West Brom.