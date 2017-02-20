Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban strikes match winner for Partizani in Albania

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban rediscovered his scoring boot as he struck the match-winner for Partizani in their 2-1 home win over rivals Tirana on Monday night.

The Chievo Verona loanee scored in the 70th minute to seal the points for the home side at the Elbassan Arena.

Ekuban, 22, had not scored in his last two games for the title-chasing side but registered his name on the score-sheet in the crucial win.

He has now notched 10 league goals for Partizani this season.

