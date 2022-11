Ghanaian forward David Anane Martin has joined Latvian top-flight club FK Liepaja on a free transfer.

The right-winger has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old had been without a club since February when Danish club Fremad Amager terminated his contract.

The youngster began his career with Cheetah FC before joining Russian club FDC Vista Gelendzhik in 2020.

He only stayed in Russia for a month before moving to Denmark, where he spent two years.