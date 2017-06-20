Ghanaian forward David Atanga attracting interest from England, Germany and Italy

German sides Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig as well as Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg are interested in signing Ghanaian youngster David Atanga, his agent has claimed.

Max Hagmayer has claimed the three clubs have enquired about the availability of the Red Bull Salzburg forward.

The Austrian giants have confirmed plans for the Ghanaian next season but that could change with clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

"There is interest from England, Germany and Italy", agent Max Hagmayer is quoted by Laola1 .

