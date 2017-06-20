Ghanaian forward David Atanga part of Red Bull Salzburg plans for next season

Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund has revealed Ghanaian forward David Atanga will return to the club in the summer.

The Ghanaian youngster played only five times in the second German Bundesliga for Heidenheim in autumn 2016 .

But that quickly changed after the 20-year-old enjoyed a fabolous loan spell at Mattersburg in the spring where he scored three goals and provided one assist in 12 appearances.

And Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund has revealed the youngster is part of his side's plans.

"We are planning on the next season with him (Atanga)." he told Laola1

By Patrick Akoto

