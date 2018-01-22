Ghanaian forward David Atanga powers St. Polten to 1-0 win over FC Dunaw Russe

Former Ghana youth striker David Atanga powered St. Polten to a 1-0 win over FC Dunaw Russe in a friendly on Monday afternoon.

The Ghanaian international broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after both sides were almost settling for a draw.

The goal, which is his second in three games for his new side, was scored from the spot after he was brought down in the FC Dunaw Russe penalty box.

Atanga, who is on loan at St. Polten for the res of the season is expected to guide the side out of relegation after picking only 7 points in 19 matches, lying at the bottom of the Austrian Bundesliga table.

The 2-year old Ghanaian looks promising for the side after scoring twice with a assist in the three friendly games played so far.

The Red Bull Salzburg forward is on loan for the second time in twi years after guiding FC Mattersburg from the drop last season.

Despite not being a favourite at the Red Bull Arena in Austria, he is an influential figure who drives the targets of most clubs in the Austrian Bundesliga.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

