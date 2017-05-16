Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi on target in IK Start heavy win against Floro in Norwegian second-tier

Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi was on target for IK Start in their 4-1 win at Floro in the Norwegian second-tier over the weekend.

The 24-year-old put the visitors in front after 39 minutes after Espen Børufsen had canceled Runar Ullaland Hove's opener for the home side.

Børufsen grabbed his double after scoring again in the 58th minute.

Nigerian Abubakar Ibrahim Aliyu grabbed the fourth goal of the match as the visitor picked maximum points.

Ghanaian Dennis Antwi joined the Norwegian outfit on a three-year deal in 2016.

