Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah wants to give more to Arsenal after netting in Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah is relishing more opportunities at Arsenal after netting his second goal in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt.

The soon-to-be Ghana international opened the scoring as the Gunners thrashed the Norwegian giants to maintain their 100% start to the Europa League this season.

“Obviously, if I start the last four games, I’ve got more of a chance of scoring so it’s been nice to test myself against different European teams, and I’ve done well so far so hopefully I can continue that. I’ve got much more to give," he said after the game.

“I thought they were a really good side,” he added. “They tried to play, they had a real strong way and kept playing even when they were down, so it was tough opposition. They made it really tough for us at times, but it was a good result for us.

“I think once again the atmosphere was amazing, and we’re really building that connection between us and the fans, so long it may it continue. Obviously, we can hopefully continue winning here.”