Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu on his way out of English side Brighton

Published on: 22 June 2017

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu is on his way out of English side Brighton.

The 23-year-old is not in the part of the newly promoted English Premier League side.

The enigmatic Ghanaian's move from Feyenoord two summers ago has not worked out.

He remains under contract until the end of next season, but Albion will seek to cut their losses.

Manu is damaged goods after disciplinary issues and rows when out on loan in England and Holland, the paper claims.

Brighton and Hove Albion has been promoted to Premier League to end 34-year wait for return to top flight.

 

