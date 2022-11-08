Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah scores and assist as CFR Cluj beat U Craiova in Romania

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah scored his third goal in the Romanian topflight league as CFR Cluj defeated U Craiova 1948.

The 19-year-old also provided an assist in the 3-1 win on Monday night at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu.

Yeboah created the opener after find Rangelo Janga, who slotted home to give the hosts the lead after 16 minutes.

Cristian Manea doubled the lead on the half hour mark after connecting to a Ciprian Deac assist.

The visitors pulled one back after the break through George Ganea.

But the Ghanaian youngster was at the right place at the right time to extend Cluj's lead with a fine finish.

The in-demand forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in ten Liga 1 matches and he is already attracting interests from Czech giants Sparta Prague.

Yeboah moved to Romania last year from Ghanaian lower-tier side Young Apostles and has since been a sensation in the topflight league.