Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scores after 13 seconds in Nordsjaelland win

Published on: 03 October 2022
Young Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has scored one of the fastest goals in the Danish Superliga history, taking just 13 seconds to find the net as leaders Nordsjaelland beat Randers 3-1.

Nuamah was on hand to tap home a rebound and give Nordsjaelland the lead against Randers at the Right to Dream Park in the first minute.

Andreas Schjelderup scored twice before Randers grabbed a consolation in the 87th minute through Edgar Babayan.

Originally a wide player when he arrived, Nordsjaelland have experimented with Nuamah, using him in a central role and sometimes as the striker.

This has brought out Nuamah's goal-scoring ability, with Monday's strike his fifth of the season.

The 18-year-old, product of the famous Right to Dream Academy, has also registered two assists.

