Ghanaian forward Evans Etti named Player of the Week in China after brace for Heilongjiang Ice City

Former Accra Lions striker Evans Etti has been named Payer of the Week in the Chinese First League.

The 21-year-old netted a brace for Heilongjiang Ice City as they defeated Nanjing City on Friday to go tenth on the league table.

Etti was in inspiring form for the Chinese second tier side, netting in the 29th and 59th minute to give his side a two-goal lead.

The hosts pulled one back eight minutes later through Zhang Xinlin.

The former Accra Lions striker was named Man of the Match following his two-goal heroics.

Etti has been in blistering form in the Chinese First League, scoring his seventh and eights goals of the season last Friday.

The powerful forward is hoping to lead his club to the Chinese Super League, having joined them in 2021 following an outstanding campaign in Ghana's Division One League with Accra Lions.

He starred as the Lions gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League.