Ghanaian forward George Payne given opportunity to work with Argentine legend Diego Maradona

Ghanaian forward George Payne will be given an opportunity to undergo a trial with Diego Maradona’s Al Fujairah.

According to a report by kickgh.com the Ghanaian will arrive in the United Arab Emirates this week and will be assessed by the technical handlers of the club.

He could earn himself a permanent deal with the Reds if he impresses the former Argentina international.

"It is a great step in my career and am hoping to play under one of the greatest footballers in the world," Payne told Kickgh.com

"I have been training with the club before he [Maradona] was appointed as the new head coach,"

"I'm praying to earn a contract at the club so that I can learn much from him"

