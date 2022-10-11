Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh earns praise from Caen coach after MOTM display

Caen coach Stéphane Moulin has praised Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh after another man of the match performance.

Kyeremeh inspired Caen to a 1-0 victory against Chamois Niort in Ligue 2, with a brilliant goal.

He was named man of the match, his third of the season.

“It's good for him, it's good for the group, commented his coach Stéphane Moulin on Saturday evening.

It was a well-taken goal in first-half added time, with Caen defending tenaciously in the second half to secure three points.

Kyeremh spent last season on loan at FC Annecy, where he impressed, prompting Caen to include him in their plans for this season, and he has performed admirably thus far.

He joined Caen in 2021 and is under contract until June 2025.