GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh wins Ligue 2 best young player for October 

Published on: 11 November 2022
Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh wins Ligue 2 best young player for October 

Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh has won the Ligue 2 best young player for the month of October.

The Caen forward beat off competition from Allan Tchaptchet (Grenoble) and Quevillais Mamadou Camara to win the award.

The 22-year-old was impressive in the month of October with a goal and assist to help Caen.

He scored the match winner for Caen against Niort on match day 11 fixture in the Ligue II.

 

The French-born Ghanaian forward has made 11 appearances, scoring three goals and registered one assist this season.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more