Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh wins Ligue 2 best young player for October 

Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh has won the Ligue 2 best young player for the month of October.

The Caen forward beat off competition from Allan Tchaptchet (Grenoble) and Quevillais Mamadou Camara to win the award.

The 22-year-old was impressive in the month of October with a goal and assist to help Caen.

He scored the match winner for Caen against Niort on match day 11 fixture in the Ligue II.

Godson Kyeremeh, le jeune milieu de terrain du @SMCaen, est votre #PepiteDuMois d'octobre

The French-born Ghanaian forward has made 11 appearances, scoring three goals and registered one assist this season.