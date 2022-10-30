Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh scores in Neftci Baku’s 3-0 win against Zira

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh scored his third goal of the season in Neftci Baku’s 3-0 win against Zira in the Azerbaijani top-flight league on Saturday.

Egor Bogomolskiy scored the opening goal in the sixth minute to give Neftci Baku the lead at the Zira Stadium.

Neftci Baku went into the break leading the first half thanks to Bogomolskiy's strike.

Godsway Donyoh increased the lead for Neftci Baku in the 75th minute with his goal as the away side cruised to victory.

Bogomolskiy scored his second of the day in the 83rd minute to seal the win for Neftci Baku in this round 12 fixture of the Premier League.

Donyoh who joined Neftci Baku in the summer from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa has scored three goals in 10 appearances this campaign.

The former Nordsjaelland forward is just two goals away from equaling his goal record last season as he scored five goals in 26 appearances for Maccabi Haifa.