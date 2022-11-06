GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei misses penalty as Clermont Foot drop points in France

Published on: 06 November 2022
Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei misses penalty as Clermont Foot drop points in France

Clermont Foot were held at home by Montpellier in Ligue 1 after Grejohn Kyei missed a second-half penalty.

The attacker, born in France and of Ghanaian descent, had the chance to score the game-winning goal, but he missed from 12 yards, extending Clermont's winless streak to four games.

Prior to Kyei's miss, forward Komnen Andric missed a penalty in the first half, but he made amends in the second half by scoring the equaliser after Montpellier had taken the lead from the penalty spot.

Kyei returned to France in January 2022 after three years with Swiss side Servette FC. He signed a short-term contract with Clermont but was rewarded with a two-year deal before the start of the current season.

So far, he has two goals and one assist in 13 league games.

 

