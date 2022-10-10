Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores and assists to power Clermont Foot to victory in French Ligue 1

France-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei produced a man of match performance to power Clermont Foot to victory in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored for the second consecutive time as Clermont Foot claimed a 2-1 win over AJ Auxerre at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

He also assisted another goal for the home side who recorded their second win of the 2022-23 season.

Kyei was the provider for the first goal of the match after setting up Tunisia midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui ten minutes into the second half.

The Ghanaian increased the lead for Clermont Foot three minutes after unleashing a strong shot from distance to beat goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

Auxerre pulled one back very late in the game after Brazilian defender Jubal Mendes Junior found the back of the net in stoppage.

Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu started the game for Clermont Foot and lasted 67 minutes as he was substituted for Florent Ogier.

Kyei has two goals and provided one assist in nine matches in the Ligue 1 this campaign.