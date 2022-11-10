Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng scores in Spartak Trnava's Slovak Cup win

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng grabbed his second goal of the season on Tuesday as Spartak Trnava advanced to the next round of the Slovak Cup.

Trnava beat MFK Zempln Michalovce 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 tie in regulation time, with Boateng scoring for the home side.

The Right to Dream Academy product joined Trnava on a free transfer in July 2021 and has become a mainstay.

He has made 42 appearances mostly on the wings and recorded eight goals.

The 22-year-old previously played for the youth teams of Portuguese sides Aves and FC Porto.