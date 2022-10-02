Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu scores in Qarabag comeback win over Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan

Former Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu was on the scoresheet when Qarabag FK saw off Neftchi Baku in a crucial Baku derby in the Azerbaijani Premier League on Saturday.

Qarabag came from a goal down to beat Neftchi 3-1 at the Azersun Arena in Baku to extend their lead on the league standings.

Neftchi got the opening goal of the encounter in the 24th minute after Eddy Israfilov headed in a corner-kick from the left.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Kady Iuri Borges drew Qarabag level twelve minutes after recess with a fine finish.

French midfielder Abdellah Zoubir scored in the 68th minute to put the hosts ahead for the first time in the game after being set up by Azerbaijan international Richard.

Owusu put the icing on the cake in the 74th minute after he scored the final goal. He scored from close range after a receiving a brilliant through ball from Zoubir.

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh played full throttle of the match for Neftchi.

Owusu has now scored five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season for Qarabag.