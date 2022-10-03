Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari scores in Chennaiyin big win against Odisha in friendly

Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari was on the scoresheet for Chennaiyin in their 5-1 win against Odisha in a friendly.

The two Indian Super League sides engaged in the friendly game at the SRMC Ground on Saturday.

Chennaiyin scored five past Odisha with the first goal of the game scored by Skipper Anirudh Thapa in the 4th minute.

The first half ended with just a one goal margin for Chennaiyin.

After recess Chennaiyin dominated the second half and scored four more goals to win the game.

Kwame Karikari scored the fourth goal of the game for Chennaiyin before Diego Mauricio got an equalizer for Odisha.

The 30-year-old joined Chennaiyin FC from Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima this summer.