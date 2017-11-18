Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas joins English side Solihull Moors on loan

English lower-tier side Solihull Moors have secured the signature of English-born Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas on a short term loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who signed for Coventry City last year after being released by Derby County, has signed on a short-term deal to the Damson Park until January 6.

Thomas becomes Moors manager Mark Yate's first signing and he is contention to make a swift debut for the side in the National League when they travel to Maidenstone on Saturday.

Thomas scored three times for Coventry City in 15 appearances since being signed by then City boss Tony Mowbray.