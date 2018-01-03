Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing expresses readiness ahead of new MLS season

Ghanaian striker Latif Blessing has reaffirmed his readiness for the upcoming Major League Soccer season with Los Angeles FC.

Blessing, 21, joined new MLS franchise side Los Angeles FC from Sporting Kansas City at the end of last season from Sporting Kansas City.

The diminutive forward established himself as a key member of the Kansas City side that clinched the US Open Cup, scoring against New York Red Bulls in the final.

Having netted six goals in his maiden MLS campaign, Blessing took to twitter to reiterate his determination to continue from where he left off last term ahead of the new season commences in March.

Blessing was the best player and the top scorer in the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League with 17 goals.

