Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari becomes Finnish champion with HJK 

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari and his HJK Helsinki teammates have celebrated being crowned Finnish champions.

They were crowned champions last Sunday after a 1-0 win over Haka in the Veikkausliiga play-off.

Abubakari, on loan from Swedish giants, made seven appearances and scored one goal for the newly crowned champions.

The 22-year-old is expected to return to Malmo when his loan agreement expires in December.

His contract with Malmo will expire in December 2025, having joined them from Moreirense in Portugal.

Malmo paid nearly a million euros for the attacker, and they are pleased with him so far despite high expectations.