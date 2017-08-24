Ghanaian forward Maxwell Acosty set to undergo HNK Rijeka medical

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boadu Acosty is set to undergo medical at HNK Rijeka today, according reports in Italy.

The Croatian club are on the verge of sealing a move fro the Ghanaian after agreeing personal terms with the player and his club Crotone FC earlier this week.

According TMW's editorial board, the 25-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Stadion Rujevica outfit after passing his medical. The Ghana international has previously played for Modena FC, Carpi, Chievo Verona, Reggiana and Juve Stabia Boadu is yet to earn a call-up to feature for Ghana at any level.

