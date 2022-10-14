Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda makes injury return in Tenerife home draw

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda made a return from injury on Wednesday when CD Tenerife were held at home by CF Cartagena in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The 24-year-old made a cameo appearance to face his former club after being on the sidelines for almost a month with an injury.

The former Ghana U23 player spent the whole of last season on loan at Cartagena.

Dauda suffered an hailrine crack in lumbar vertebrae during a matchday five encounter against UD Ibiza on September 11, 2022.

He played only seven minutes against Ibiza before getting injured and has since missed games against Malaga, Ponferradina, Sporting Gijon and Albacete.

Dauda who is on loan from Belgian club RSC Anderlecht was introduced in the game in the 63rd minute of the match.

He was a replacement to England-born Ghanaian forward Arvin Appiah in the match that ended 0-0 at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Tenerife.

Dauda has played six matches and has scored once in the process.